Watch: The Past Returns In New Dexter: New Blood Trailer

For years, Dexter‘s terrible final season has been hanging over what was otherwise a beloved show, but this year fans are hoping that the memory of season 8 will be banished by Dexter: New Blood, a limited series revival of the serial killer drama that sees Michael C. Hall return to his beloved role. With its premiere just a couple of months away now, Showtime has just dropped the latest trailer for New Blood, which gives us our best look at it yet. Check it out above.

Picking up 10 years after the series’ original run concluded, New Blood finds Dexter living under the alias of James Lindsey in the sleepy upstate New York town of Iron Lake. As this trailer reveals, he’s kind of hiding in plain sight, both in his occupation as the owner of a weapons store and by dating a local cop. However, when a spate of killings occurs in the neighborhood, Dexter will once again struggle to contain “the Dark Passenger”.

This trailer reveals Jennifer Carpenter’s return as Deb Morgan for the first time, despite the character’s death in season 8. As fans suspected, she’s taken over from Harry as Dexter’s conscience. Meanwhile, another face from his past will re-enter Dexter’s life, but in the flesh this time. This promo ends with Dexter discovering a teenage boy in his cabin, using his real name. He reveals himself to be his long-lost son, Harrison, who he left behind in the original series finale.

We also get a glimpse of Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, the de-facto mayor of Iron Lake who is set to serve as the revival’s main villain. Remember, it has also been confirmed that John Lithgow is back as the Trinity Killer, for at least a brief cameo somewhere in the season. What with Clyde Phillips – who helmed the show during its glory days – on board as showrunner, there are many reasons to get excited about Dexter: New Blood. Don’t miss it on Showtime from this November 7th.