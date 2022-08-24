The story of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in a period where there were no Hobbits. To circumvent that challenge and utilize the vast treasure trove of Middle-earth characters as their main protagonists, showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay ultimately settled on the Elves to push this narrative forward, with familiar figures such as Galadriel, Elrond, and even Gil-galad, the High King of Noldorin, leading that ensemble.

At the time when The Rings of Power is taking place, the greatest part of the Elvendom is Lindon, the realm where Gil-galad presides over a period of peace and prosperity. That peace is only the calm before the storm, however, as the Enemy of the Free Peoples is anything but vanquished.

Sauron the Deceiver is stirring again, with the breath of his Shadow threatening to overwhelm all else in Middle-earth and bring about an era of darkness much like his former master, Morgoth, did thousands of years ago. That’s where Galadriel, now under the moniker of Commander of the Armies of the North, comes into the fold.

The heroine will be seeking out Sauron throughout Middle-earth, a journey that will take him to the very doorsteps of Númenor. Before all of that, audiences will be shown Lindon, where they’ll visit Gil-galad, Elrond, and presumably Celebrimbor, the legendary blacksmith who forged the rings of power.

New 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' images 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

The Rings of Power, debuting with a two-episode premiere on Sept. 1, will deal with the cataclysmic events of the Second Age, including the war against Sauron, the forging of the rings of power, the downfall of Númenor, and the War of the Last Alliance, few glimpses of which we saw during Peter Jackson’s prologue to The Fellowship of the Ring.

Lindon will be one of the many places that Amazon Studios has created as part of their immersive take on Middle-earth, and we can’t wait for the producers to show even more of what they’ve been working on behind the scenes for the past five years.