Watch: The Season 2 First Look At Bridgerton Is Here

Rumors about season 2 of Bridgerton have been swirling around since Netflix announced that it was on the horizon after the massive success of the first one. In fact, the series is the most-watched on Netflix. Those who tuned into Bridgerton‘s first season saw the Duke of Hastings as he lived out a love affair with one Daphne Bridgerton.

The Duke, played by Rege-Jean Page, and Daphne, played by Phoebe Dynevor, were a couple whose love seemed destined to meet every crossroad imaginable. While they burned for one another, everything around them seemed to escalate the fire rather than try to soothe it. They were hot, passionate, and in love – but it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

It’s the kind of thing you love to watch play out, and fans certainly did love watching. GIFs and videos of their romance were shared on social media, and Page even hosted SNL with a few skits focused on his dreamy appeal. They were very much it, and while fans could have continued watching their romance for seasons to come, it was made clear that the next instalment would be focused on another Bridgerton this time around.

The cast of Bridgerton got together for Netflix’s TUDUM, and they spoke about how it feels to be part of a series as intense as Bridgerton and what they loved about their first season together. They also gave us a look at the next season, and we got to meet a new upcoming character.

The first look for the second season is finally here, and now we’ve got a closer look at the major players this time around. As fans were made away by Lady Whistleblower herself, it will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen to report on any and all of his romantic activities.”

Lord Anthony certainly seems to be dominating the social scene after that first look, and fans are anxiously awaiting their time to tune in.

Here’s to the exciting conquests for Lord Bridgerton this season.