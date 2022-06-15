Joel Kim Booster is riding the wave. The multi-talented actor, comedian, producer, and writer of Hulu’s gay rom-com, Fire Island a queered take on Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, is pulling down rave reviews and views following its debut on Hulu, and now he’s set to hit Netflix with his new stand-up special, Psychosexual.

The comedy special, his first on Netflix, was filmed at Los Angeles’ Catch One in what Netflix’s press release describes as “a uniquely crafted three-set act.” In it, “Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality, and much more.”

The special showcases Booster’s signature style, a traditional “set ’em up and knock ’em down” joke-telling rhythm coupled with a non-traditional worldview informed by Booster’s Asian heritage and queerness. In a bit from the trailer, Kim discusses the violation of having his nudes leaked … and the validation of celebrity.

“I found out that all my nudes leaked online,” Booster says, “Yeah, I can see some of you reaching for your phone right now. Obviously, I was angry, I felt violated, um … but then I found out they were put on a website for male ‘celebrity’ nudes, and I was like, ‘They can stay….'”

As if a popular film and a new stand-up special aren’t enough, fans can also get a preview of Booster’s stand-up routine on Netflix’s Pride month celebration of queer comedy, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, available now on the streaming service.

Fire Island is currently streaming on Hulu. Psychosexual will premiere on Netflix on June 21.