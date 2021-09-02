Watch: The Wheel Of Time Trailer Brings Sprawling Fantasy World To Life

A teaser trailer for The Wheel of Time, the upcoming Amazon Prime Video show based on the Robert Jordan fantasy novels of the same name, was finally released today. The trailer gives fans a taste of the epic fantasy adventure led by Rosamund Pike.

The video gives fans their first look at some of the most notable characters in The Wheel of Time, like Moiraine Damodred, a member of the all-female magic users known as the Aes Sedai, played by Pike. The five protagonists from the first book in the series, Rand al’Thor, Perrin Aybara, Nynaeve a’lMeara, Mat Cauthon, and Egwene al’Vere, are also shown in the trailer. Moiraine leads this young group on an exciting adventure as she believes one of them is the Dragon reborn. It is unclear if the show will only focus on the first book in the series or lean into other areas of the story.

The Wheel of Time series is known for its length, vast high fantasy world full of magic, and interesting characters. There are 14 books in the main series, including several prologues providing more detail about the main story. Robert Jordan, the original author of the series, passed away in 2007 before completing the 12th novel.

Author Brandon Sanderson stepped in to help complete The Wheel of Time, using notes left by Jordan to guide the story. The final book was split into three volumes, with A Memory of Light finally capping the series in 2013.

The Wheel of Time is already renewed for a second season, meaning fans can expect a lot of the original story to come to life. Fans new to the series can try to cram in every book before the show premiers on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 19.