Watch: First Titans Season 3 Trailer Moves The Action To Gotham

Welcome to Gotham City. HBO Max dropped the first teaser trailer for Titans season 3 this Thursday, and it previews the young superhero team relocating to Batman’s hometown. The hit live-action adaptation of the Teen Titans proved to be one of the now-defunct DC Universe’s biggest hits, and the WarnerMedia streamer will be looking to repeat its success when season 3 arrives later this year. The good news is this trailer promises that fans have much to look forward to. Catch it in the player above.

One of the big draws of the new run is the debut of Red Hood, as Curran Walters’ Jason Todd will officially take on his second superhero identity this time around. Comic book fans will know that Jason usually becomes Red Hood after being brutally beaten by the Joker. It’s unknown if this will be adapted for the show, but the first scene of this trailer definitely teases his fate, as Jason is shown to break into an old fairground where the Clown Prince may be waiting for him.

Today has also brought a first-look image of the Titans version of Scarecrow, as played by Vincent Kartheiser, and the villain can be glimpsed in his cell at Arkham Asylum in this trailer. The promo stops short of revealing the other major newcomer we’re all waiting to meet, however — Savanna Welch’s Barbara Gordon. The former Batgirl will be depicted as Gotham’s Police Commissioner, having a combative relationship with ex-mentor Bruce Wayne (returning guest star Iain Glen) and a romantic one with Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites).

Also featuring Anna Diop (Starfire), Alan Ritchson (Hawk), Minka Kelly (Dove), Teagan Croft (Raven), Ryan Potter (Beast Boy) and Joshua Orpin (Superboy), Titans season 3 is all set to debut on HBO Max this August 12th. In the meantime, the first two seasons are available to stream now on the platform.