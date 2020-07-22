Watch: Creepy New Trailer For Netflix’s Sci-Fi Show Biohackers

One aspect of Netflix that often goes unsung is the way it brings foreign TV shows to the US. This has resulted in some particularly cool television from Europe jumping the pond, including chillers like Marianne, Curon and Dark. Now, a new show looks set to join their ranks: Biohackers, a German production that explores the murky waters of biohacking, aka genetic experimentation.

Set in Freiberg, Germany, we follow medical student Mia Akerlund (Luna Wedler) as she immerses herself deep into the world of experimental genetic experiments. As she does, she investigates her brother’s mysterious death, which seems to be linked to the work of a top lecturer at the university. What follows looks like a pretty cool thriller, as Akerlund begins with custom-designed glow-in-the-dark mice and ends with hints of much more sinister DNA tinkering in later episodes.

Netflix describes it as so:

“From THC chips to genetic enhancements, welcome to the world of Biohacking. When “Mia” (Luna Wedler) begins her medical degree, she seems like any other student. But when she gains the trust of the brilliant Professor Lorenz (Jessica Schwarz), it becomes apparent that she’s hiding a secret so big it could change the fate of humanity.”

The showrunner is Christian Ditter, also known for the 2016 movie How to Be Single and Netflix’s Girlboss. The first three episodes are written and directed by Ditter, with Tim Trachte taking over for the final three.

Ditter explained his thinking behind the show soon after the shoot wrapped, saying that:

“Stories in which ordinary people have to face exceptional circumstances have always fascinated me. Working with Netflix has allowed us to tell a gripping story that focuses on multi-layered and believable characters.”

It looks like promising stuff and I hope the broadly realistic tone of the show means they aren’t afraid to have some crazy developments in later episodes. After all, if you can have a bioluminescent mouse, why not a bioluminescent human? I don’t think there’s much chance of Biohackers going full X-Men, but let’s at least see some freaky-deaky genetic modification of people when the first season lands on Netflix on August 20th.