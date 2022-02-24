Fresh off his Oscar-nominated turn in acclaimed musical tick, tick… BOOM and his multiverse-breaking return to the Marvel world in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the ever-versatile Andrew Garfield is hopping into yet another new genre for his next project. Marking his first TV role since 2009, Garfield is set to star in FX on Hulu’s Under the Banner of Heaven, which might just be your next true-crime drama obsession. Get your first look at the miniseries via the gripping teaser above.

As based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, Under the Banner of Heaven features Garfield as devout detective Pyre, whose faith is tested as he investigates the brutal murder of a young Mormon woman (Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People) from an affluent Utah family that seems to be connected to the LDS (Latter-Day Saints) church.

The terrific cast also includes Sam Worthington (Avatar), Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Denise Gough (Andor), Rory Culkin (Halston), Billy Howle (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Chloe Pirie (Black Mirror), and Christopher Heyerdahl (Peacemaker).

Image via Imagine Entertainment

As adapted by Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black (Milk) and directed by Outlaw King‘s David McKenzie, Under the Banner of Heaven is also produced by Garfield and Black, alongside Jason Bateman, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer. With so much talent involved both in front and behind the camera, then, this one promises to be a must-watch for prestigious crime drama nuts and anyone missing True Detective. It also seems like a safe bet to imagine it making a big impression at the next awards season.

Under the Banner of Heaven has yet to be given a specific release date, but the FX limited series is due to premiere exclusively on Hulu sometime later on in 2022. We’ll have to wait and see if subsequent trailers can promote Andrew Garfield as an Oscar-winning actor or not.