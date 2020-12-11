Watch: New WandaVision Trailer Teases The Long-Awaited Return Of The MCU

There’s just over a month to go until WandaVision premieres on Disney Plus, and the wait for some fans has been excruciating. After all, Spider-Man: Far From Home was the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s last release in July 2019, as the world’s biggest and most popular franchise was forced into a barren 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, which marks the first time in a long time that a calendar year has passed without a single new adaptation of the company’s comic book properties hitting the big or small screen.

Expectations were already through the roof after the footage and images we’ve seen so far promised a completely unique entry into MCU canon that looks unlike anything the studio have ever tackled before, and if this new trailer is any indication of what’s to come, then we’re in for a real treat. The focus on the multiverse may’ve shifted towards Spider-Man 3 as the web-slinging sequel gathers up a whole host of familiar faces for unexpected returns, but the idea of alternate realities will officially be introduced into the mythology by Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

A sitcom-influenced superhero TV show with a time and reality-bending element is a fresh and exciting approach for WandaVision to adopt as it looks to kick off the MCU’s expansion onto the small screen with a bang. Fans will have been waiting eighteen months for new content by the time the first episode arrives, and there’s no reason to doubt it won’t deliver big time.

Disney Plus is also crying out for some more originality after relying far too heavily on The Mandalorian, which is the only in-house original to generate any sort of sustained buzz, but WandaVision is primed to challenge the billions of streaming minutes racked up by Din Djarin and Baby Yoda’s continued adventure when it explodes into life.