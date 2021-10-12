Watch: Will Ferrell And Paul Rudd Get Serious In The Shrink Next Door Trailer

AppleTV+ is gathering big stars and even bigger budgets to drive the platform’s expansion plans for both film and television, but the streaming service hasn’t yet delivered an in-house original that’s managed to capture the zeitgeist other than Ted Lasso.

That’s all set to change in the future, though, looking at the names to have pitched up at the platform. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Tom Hanks, Ryan Reynolds, Henry Cavill, Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Idris Elba all have projects in development for Apple, but the next star-studded effort out of the gate is The Shrink Next Door.

Comedy superstars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd change it up in the dramatic series, which still promises more than a few laughs based on the insanity of the situation. Michael Showalter directs all eight episodes of the true-life story, which sounds so incredible that you’d have thought somebody made it up.

Rudd plays psychiatrist Isaac Herschkopf, who abused the relationships he built with his patients for personal gain, with Ferrell playing it relatively straight as Martin Markowitz, who turns to Herschkopf for help but ends up becoming a victim. WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn co-stars in The Shrink Next Door, which comes to AppleTV+ on November 12th and looks like it could be a late-year contender to dominate the conversation.