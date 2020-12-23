Watch: New Witcher Video Merges Toss A Coin In A Dozen Languages

If the voice of Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier in Netflix’s The Witcher, didn’t convince you to toss a coin to your Witcher, then perhaps a mashup of other versions of the hit song in more than a dozen languages will change your mind.

The famous bard of the Northern Kingdoms is as prestigious in some areas as he is notorious in others. But in spite of his unique disposition to run afoul of powerful people and an even greater inherent quality to behave in a manner that borders on intolerable irritation, there’s no denying that he’s good at what he does, even among the best in the Continent. We’re referring, of course, to Jaskier’s aptitude to write catchy songs that turn the legendary adventures of Geralt into tunes that find their way to every tavern and inn from the slopes of Kaedwin to the borders of Redania.

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of The Witcher saga also did the character justice in this regard, giving him the chance to perform a number of hit tracks in the first season. As you can see above, the company recently decided to release a compilation of the most popular one, “Toss A Coin to Your Witcher,” in different languages as part of their “Witchmas” event. And the result is surprisingly seamless to hear.

The song, which has since been covered by dozens of artists and turned into an earworm of unfathomable magnitude, aptly describes the life of Geralt of Rivia, who throws his life at these dangerous creatures to earn a living and potentially save the lives of helpless town folks.

According to the latest snippets from The Witcher, we can expect more of these epic monster fights in the upcoming second season. So, let’s just hope that our favorite monster hunter manages to get out of them without sustaining a life-threatening injury as he did in the season 1 finale.