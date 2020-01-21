Just when you think you’ve seen everything…

Ever since hitting the streaming service back in December, Netflix’s The Witcher has been all anyone can talk about. Between its entertaining fantasy elements, strong performances and intriguing lore, it’s got viewers hooked. But it’s also given the internet an insanely catchy song that no one’s been able to get out of their head.

Indeed, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” has become something of a viral sensation, with countless covers having already hit YouTube and iTunes and the track’s title being used to craft tons of clever memes. But now, one fan has taken things even further by starting a petition on Change.org that calls for the song to be played at the Super Bowl. We kid you not.

Here’s how it reads:

Henry Cavill’s favorite team is the Chiefs. This is due to the fact that Superman is from Kansas, and Cavill stated that it would likely be Clark Kent’s favorite team, therefore it’s his. Since the Chiefs are in the Superbowl, and the end of 2019 had a release of the Witcher; we should celebrate by playing the song in honor of a notable Chiefs fan.

Fair point, and frankly, we wouldn’t put it past the Super Bowl halftime show performers (Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, plus a few surprise guests) to sneak in some sort of nod to the track during their act. But even if they don’t, no one can deny what a massive hit Netflix’s fantasy series has been.

Fans seeking a Game of Thrones replacement have certainly been satisfied while those who were just curious to see what all the fuss was about have found themselves getting swept up in the adventures of Geralt of Rivia. Indeed, The Witcher has left a big impact on pop culture and with a second season already in production and a third one on the way, too, it seems that it’ll only continue to dominate the online conversation for years to come.

Tell us, though, will you be signing this petition? Or have you had enough of the aforementioned song already? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.