The Witcher Star Says Toss A Coin To Your Witcher Is Stuck In His Head

The first season of The Witcher on Netflix was an instant hit, and with good reason, too. But among the many powerful elements that we could name, from Henry Cavill’s captivating portrayal of the White Wolf to the high production values, the soundtrack still stands out as one of the best things that came out of this new live-action adaptation of the fantasy series.

Specifically, many people have fallen head over heels with the infamous bard of the Northern Kingdoms, Count Julian Alfred Pankratz, also known as Jaskier. Even though we could think of many features that make the poet popular, including his irresistible charisma, he stole our hearts by other means. Of course, we’re talking about the hit track, “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” which describes the famed Geralt of Rivia’s encounter with Filavandrel, the lord of Elves. Fans can’t get enough of the incredibly catchy song, but it would seem that Joey Batey himself, who played Jaskier and recorded the track, can’t get it out of his head, either.

In a new interview with Variety, the actor talked about his character and what this role means to him. Though the next time you had it in your mind to complain about how the catchy tune has turned into an earworm, remember that Batey literally can’t get it out of his head. As the actor himself put it:

“I’ll just get in the shower and I’ll start going, ‘Toss a… no, no, no. Okay, just reset.’ And then I have to sing about 30 different songs to get it out of my head.”

A Battle-Ready Henry Cavill Headlines New Photos For The Witcher 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

We can’t really blame Batey, as we often find ourselves singing the song as well, with the same intonations, mind you. But one thing’s for sure; seeing as how Jaskier is one of the saga’s main characters, Lauren Hissrich and her team will have to find a way to up their game and create an even better score for season 2.

But for now, if you love Batey’s character and his rendition of the song in question, be sure to toss a coin to your favorite bard by checking out the official soundtrack for the first season of The Witcher, which is currently available on select streaming services.