Netflix Reveals Official Release Date For The Witcher Soundtrack

Get ready to toss a coin to your favorite Witcher, as Netflix has just announced that the official soundtrack for the first season of The Witcher will be available in two days.

The new live-action adaptation is currently on its way to becoming the biggest debut on the streaming juggernaut and so, to say that this version of Geralt has come a long way since the series premiered last month would be an understatement; everybody’s talking about the White Wolf of Kaer Morhen, and fans are vigorously thirsty for more. So much so that the demand for the novels has increased substantially and players are returning to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to have more of Geralt in their lives.

In addition, many people have been patiently awaiting the release of the soundtrack, graced with some of the most epic ballads from the humble bard of the Northern Kingdoms and long-time companion of Geralt. But wait no longer, as an official Netflix Twitter account has just announced that the soundtrack is arriving in two days.

🚨🚨🚨TOSS A SOUNDTRACK TO YOUR FANDOM🚨🚨🚨 The Witcher Soundtrack is coming in two days and Toss A Coin is out and ready for your ears NOW. https://t.co/i6M1Drsghd#TheWitcher pic.twitter.com/hOzBZhGh0z — NX (@NXOnNetflix) January 22, 2020

The Witcher BTS Photos Show Jaskier With His Classic Hat 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You heard it, folks! Jaskier’s songs, along with other scores from the soundtrack will release on select streaming services on January 24th. Namely, the famous “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” that’s thus far been the No. 1 earworm of 2020, is available now and you can check it out on Spotify.

Still, fans have a long wait ahead before the next season of the new series arrives on Netflix, which is why the platform has been making plans to fill the void by giving viewers other glimpses of the Continent in the form of an anime film. The official soundtrack will also do well to keep people busy for a little while. But other than that, that’s all we’re going to get from the world of The Witcher in the foreseeable future.