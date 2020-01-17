Netflix’s The Witcher Has Caused A Major Reprinting Of The Novels

Less than a month ago, Netflix’s The Witcher exceeded all expectations and became one of the highest-rated series in 2019, not to mention one of the most popular releases of television in recent memory.

The Witcher takes place in the world of the Continent, a fantasy realm where humans often prove to be more wicked than monsters. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster-hunter and the titular character of the series, is beset by all sorts of supernatural phenomena like Children of Destiny, the end of the world, and of course, political games of powerful individuals as he roams the volatile lands of the Northern Kingdoms. Suffice it to say, this series has everything you could possibly want from a good old fantasy tale.

That’s why Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the books by Andrej Sapkowski has been met with universal praise thus far, while also setting the stage for other Witcher-related media to receive attention. As such, the novels quickly sold out in the weeks following the show’s debut on the streaming juggernaut. But don’t worry just yet, as Orbit Books has announced that they’re printing a staggering half a million copies to meet the increased demand.

#Witcher fans, we have heard you loud and clear! We're printing *more than half a million books* to meet demand for Andrzej Sapkowski's New York Times-bestselling series! Thank you for helping us make #TheWitcher a publishing phenomenon!https://t.co/GtBtEAOkzM — Orbit Books (@orbitbooks) January 14, 2020

The first season of the show is based on the first two books which are a collection of short stories; The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny. Though considering the sales spike for the other novels, fans are reading ahead to see what’s next for Geralt, Cirilla, and Yennefer.

Of course, Henry Cavill’s charismatic portrayal of Geralt and Netflix’s high production values have all contributed to the franchise’s success, but one can’t overstate the significance of the nuance and depth that’s found in Sapkowski’s works. This is why, until the White Wolf of Rivia returns to the streaming platform in a year or two, the books can serve as a good substitute to get you back into the life of the lonesome Witcher.