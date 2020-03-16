WB Reportedly Developing Live-Action Batman Elseworlds Series For HBO Max

The streaming wars are in full swing and every new platform is desperately seeking content that will entice customers to pledge allegiance to their brand. WarnerMedia is set to enter the fold with HBO Max and they’re looking to fill their exclusive library with some real game-changers. And apparently, they’re planning on developing a couple of limited series for the one and only Batman.

The Caped Crusader has been on network TV and on the big screen, but he hasn’t had anything to call his own when it comes to the realm of premium cable. Sure, his films end up there at some point, but never before has the likes of HBO decided to tell one of Bruce Wayne’s tales of adventure in the search for justice. It seems the critically acclaimed Watchmen from Damon Lindelof has opened the door for other comic book adaptations to be turned into exhilarating limited series though and now, the Dark Knight will soon be getting his own vehicle(s).

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern TV show is coming to HBO Max, which we now know to be true – WB is working on Elseworlds-style limited series for the iconic hero, which will star non-DCEU actors and be entirely separate from their cinematic universe, acting as standalone one-offs that adapt popular stories from the comics. Batman/Demon: A Tragedy and Batman: Damned have both been named as potential candidates, among others, but it’s still too early to confirm which ones we might see on the screen.

All we can say for certain right now is that the Caped Crusader will have a presence on HBO Max and fans will finally get to witness some of these stories come to life in live-action. And as soon as we learn more about what the studio has planned for us with their Batman limited series, we’ll be sure to let you know.