The new season of Netflix’s Queer Eye is here, and many fans have already spent the entire weekend on the couch binge watch and enjoying some self-care as they watch the Fab Five change the lives of people living in the season 6 setting of Austin, Texas. The season is yet another emotional rollercoaster that sees the Five forever altering the lives of each episodes’ client. And after the end of the last episode, some people have been wondering just how the life-changing Fivesome live themselves.

The Tab has reported the findings of a new study by coupon app producer WeThrift, that looked into the net worth of each member of the Five, and we present them here in order from rich to richest.

Antoni Porowski – $4million

The Fab Five’s resident food and wine expert may be coming in at the bottom of our list, but he’s still no slouch in the personal fortune department with a cool net worth of $4 million. In addition to his culinary tasks on QE, Porowski has written two cookbooks for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. He also sells vintage furniture and opened The Village Den, a fast-casual dining restaurant in New York’s West Village.

Karamo Brown – $4million

The reality star and culture expert Karamo isn’t exactly uncomfortable either with another $4 million net worth. In addition to his many contributions as a host, guest host, and presented on television, Brown also published a memoir in 2018 entitled, Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope and released a children’s book, I Am Perfectly Designed, co-written with his child, Jason Rachel Brown in 2019.

Jonathan Van Ness – $5million

Van Ness is right in the middle of the pack with a net worth of $5 Million. The most fabulously flamboyant of the five is a renowned hairdresser and has founded two salons in Los Angeles. They are the face of Sephora’s JVN line of hair products which launched in September of last year. In addition, they host their own Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness podcast and has penned four books, including their memoir, Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Self Love. Their new collection of essays, Love That Story, comes out in April of this year.

Tan France – $6 Million

The Fab Five fashion maven is not just a fashion expert but is a designer himself. France has worked for Zara, Selfridges, and Bershka and was the company director at Shade Clothing. Prior to his joining the Fab Five, Tan was the co-founder, designer, and CEO of Rachel Parcell Inc. France sold all of his businesses before his job with Queer Eye. He has since become the host of his own web series, Dressing Funny – where he dishes fashion advice to famous comedians such as Pete Davidson and Nick Kroll – as well as co-host of Netflix’s Next in Fashion. In addition, France has partnered with several companies in product lines, including Etsy and EyeBuyDirect.

Bobby Berk – $6 Million

One of the hardest working of the Five – seriously, didn’t it seem like he was doing three simultaneous renovations on each episode of this season? – Berk launched his own line of products, Bobby Berk Home, online in 2006. His current line, Bobby Berk Interiors + Design, has a full line of art, wallpaper, and furniture. A highly sought-after interior designer, Bobby is a frequent co-host on interior design shows and design segments and has guested on HGTV, Bravo, NBC, and CBS.