‘Wednesday’ cast react to the most depressing scene in the series

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Wednesday.

There’s absolutely no doubt that Wednesday is full of woe. The hit Netflix mini-series, which chronicles the further adventures of The Addams Family’s teenage daughter Wednesday is so full of darkness that it even features the word “woe’ in every episode title. But one scene, in particular, generates more tears than any other scene in the entire series. So much so that even the cast members can’t help but get a little verklempt.

Wednesday spoilers follow below.

Wednesday’s lack of effect in the series is a running joke carried over from the popular Addams Family movies of the 1990s but even she can’t help but show emotion when her sidekick/chaperon, the disembodied hand known as Thing nearly dies in episode seven after being knifed from “behind” (we’re not exactly sure where Things behind is).

The Wednesday cast reacts to the scene that actually made me cry. pic.twitter.com/mNd1201Wxs — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2022

Netflix recently posted a video to its official Twitter account that revealed the cast members are just as invested in Thing’s fate as the audience. “I feel like this is going to be the most emotional moment of the whole show,” admits Hunter Doohan who plays Tyler Galpin, the townie barista who has a romantic interest in Wednesday. However, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday, stays true to her character and appreciates the “campy” elements of finding Thing stuck to a wall with a switchblade.

Joy Sunday who plays Wednesday’s Siren rival Bianca Barclay notes that the scene is one of the first times the viewers ever see Wednesday frantic. “You could tell she really cares about Thing,” she says. “This is like those dog movies,” Galpin adds, comparing the emotional scene to similar ones in pet tearjerkers like Marley and Me.

Ortega also noted that it’s the only time in the series Wednesday cries over anything. “I’m glad it was over him though. I don’t think it would have made sense over anything else.”

Never change, Wednesday.

Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix.