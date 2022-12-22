‘Wednesday’ debuted on the Nielsen Streaming Chart with its second-biggest week ever

Wednesday has firmly cemented itself as one of the biggest shows on Netflix thanks to the Nielsen streaming chart releasing its viewing numbers for its premiere week. Falling only behind Stranger Things the family Addams off-shoot has proved a sensation for the streaming channel as the series became an instant hit.

The show accumulated close to six billion minutes watched in its opening week, Nov. 21-27 in the United States alone according to Nielsen, well, 5.88 billion minutes to be exact. According to the website that is the second-highest opening in the two years since it started publishing these numbers, just behind Stranger Things 4 which premiered with 7.2 billion minutes watched from May 30-June 5.

The Tim Burton-directed series ran away with the title that week by a long shot with the runner-up, Dead to Me, only pulling in 1.46 billion minutes, which in of itself is still extremely impressive, but not even close to Wednesday.

Wednesday is one of only four shows that has managed to break that five billion mark, with Stranger Things having done it on three occasions, and Ozark and Tiger King also having done so during the height of the pandemic in 2020. These numbers are likely to be much higher though as Nielsen only covers TV sets in the U.S. and does not count minutes watched on laptops and on phones.

With such a strong start for its first season, we can only expect the numbers to go up for the next one as fans will be gearing up to head back to Nevermore Academy and follow up with the dour yet irresistible character.