‘Werewolf By Night’ reviews howl high praises for the MCU’s Halloween special

The hotly anticipated direct to TV Marvel special Werewolf By Night made a surprise debut a week early at Fantastic Fest, and the first reviews have started to roll in. Good news — people seem to have nothing but nice things to say about it.

The screening at Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, TX, was followed by a Q&A with director, Michael Giacchino, best known as an Oscar-wining composer for everything from The Batman to Ratatouille.

Marvel took a big swing with #WerewolfByNight and they knocked it out of the park. I love how the campy horror vibes blended with the Marvel style! @GaelGarciaB is the perfect actor to play Jack Russell and Man Thing will become a fan favourite! @m_giacchino didn't disappoint. pic.twitter.com/jSdxOnIR7j — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) September 26, 2022

The love letter to black and white horror movies from the first half of the twentieth century seems to be resonating with people, with the deviation from the cookie-cutter Marvel project template being welcomed, all while retaining its identity as a MCU property.

Marvel’s #WerewolfByNight is a spooky & moody monster tale w/ beautiful photography & big throwback vibes. Director Michael Giacchino does a great job blending the look & feel of classic horror from the ‘30s & ‘40s w/ amusing MCU touches. Ted is MVP, imo. Fun & different pic.twitter.com/tP2usD3AJO — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2022

The excitement around Werewolf by Night is palpable, with critics singing high praises for the cinematography and more confident dive into the horror genre for the Marvel cinematic universe, a prospect which Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first dipped its toe into earlier this year.

Hats off to @m_giacchino for taking directorial risks that pay off in #WerewolfByNight, delivering awesome characters and monsters in a violent black & white saga.



Elsa kicks ass. Jack is a great, unpredictable addition. Hope to see more.



I immediately wanted to watch again. pic.twitter.com/whtr7VdzMV — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) September 26, 2022

There’s a lot of love being shared for the characters in the Halloween special, which clocks in at just under an hour. Werewolf by Night introduces Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell, the titular lycanthrope in the black and white period piece set in the 1970s. The short film will also include Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone and fans will also finally see the introduction of Man-Thing (or, as Jack lovingly calls him, Ted) to the MCU.

My #WerewolfByNight thoughts: Marvel's new MCU monsters and leads are awesome, as is Michael Giacchino's direction & music as well! The supporting characters are not on the same level, but Werewolf By Night is still a thrilling Halloween special they should keep doing more of. pic.twitter.com/AARanUHjw4 — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) September 26, 2022

Werewolf by Night will debut early on in the spooky season, hacking and slashing its way onto Disney Plus on Oct. 7 2022.