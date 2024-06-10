We’ve got a ‘Star Wars’ Summer ahead of us thanks to ‘The Acolyte’

We’re closing in on episode three of The Acolyte at the time of writing, and this could be a critical moment for the Star Wars darling; now that we have a taste of what Leslye Headland’s vision for this series is, the episode that follows the two-episode premiere will likely set a unique precedent of its own for the future of the show.

This week, we can expect to spend a bit of time with Kelnacca, the Wookiee Jedi who we only caught a glimpse of in the tail-end of the second episode. Whether or not that time—and his life—will be cut short by a tenacious and indignant Mae is anyone’s guess, especially with Osha and company hot on her tail.

Whatever the case may be, the fight is far from finished.

How many episodes will The Acolyte have?

The first season of The Acolyte will run for eight episodes, with the first two episodes having dropped on June 4, and the remaining ones due to be released one at a time every Tuesday until the season finale on July 16. It’s the third live-action Star Wars series to follow an eight-episode first season, after The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

A second season has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney, but it could very well happen; Headland originally pitched multiple season of The Acolyte and has a gameplan locked and loaded for round two, should it ever happen. Release-day viewership numbers of 4.8 million isn’t a bad sign in that regard.

