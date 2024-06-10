The new Sith Lord in 'The Acolyte'
via Lucasfilm
Category:
TV

We’ve got a ‘Star Wars’ Summer ahead of us thanks to ‘The Acolyte’

There's no rule of two here.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 08:14 am

We’re closing in on episode three of The Acolyte at the time of writing, and this could be a critical moment for the Star Wars darling; now that we have a taste of what Leslye Headland’s vision for this series is, the episode that follows the two-episode premiere will likely set a unique precedent of its own for the future of the show.

Recommended Videos

This week, we can expect to spend a bit of time with Kelnacca, the Wookiee Jedi who we only caught a glimpse of in the tail-end of the second episode. Whether or not that time—and his life—will be cut short by a tenacious and indignant Mae is anyone’s guess, especially with Osha and company hot on her tail.

Whatever the case may be, the fight is far from finished.

How many episodes will The Acolyte have?

Tasi Lowa in 'The Acolyte'
Image via Disney Plus

The first season of The Acolyte will run for eight episodes, with the first two episodes having dropped on June 4, and the remaining ones due to be released one at a time every Tuesday until the season finale on July 16. It’s the third live-action Star Wars series to follow an eight-episode first season, after The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

A second season has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney, but it could very well happen; Headland originally pitched multiple season of The Acolyte and has a gameplan locked and loaded for round two, should it ever happen. Release-day viewership numbers of 4.8 million isn’t a bad sign in that regard.

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney Plus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.