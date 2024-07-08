What does Aemond’s coin mean in ‘House of the Dragon?’

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon until season 2, episode 3.

House of the Dragon is a series brimming with symbolism, subtext, and foreshadowing. It is extremely clever in the way it sets up its pieces like on a chessboard. Nothing, as brief as it may be, seems to be there by mistake or oversight.

Out of all the characters, Aemond Targaryen may be one of the least transparent — unless he’s in a certain woman’s company — often appearing as if he has something brewing beneath the surface. His few words hide many thoughts. Ewan Mitchell plays the part spectacularly, with intriguing subtleties, having proven in various interviews that he understands the nuances of the character and the larger context in which he is inserted.

The actor is thoughtful about his decisions, one of them being the reappearance of a certain coin in season 2, episode 3, “The Burning Mill.” Mitchell presented the idea to David Hancock, who wrote episode 3 and is co-executive producer for the series, and it made it into the episode.

Something working beneath the surface

In episode 1, we see Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) and Aemond planning in the prince’s room. They are clearly more aligned with each other on how they should proceed than with anyone else on Team Green. They both see a war of dragons as inevitable. Furthermore, we had already witnessed Aemond’s thoughts on his clearly less apt older brother inheriting the throne instead of him when he talks with Cole in season 1, episode 9, saying: “Here I am, ever the good soldier, in search of a wastrel who’s never taken half an interest in his birthright. ‘Tis I the younger brother who studies history and philosophy, it is I who trains with the sword, who rides the largest dragon in the world. It is I who should be — ” Based on these words, we can begin speculating where his mind may be during the first few episodes of season 2.

As they scheme, they move some coins engraved with the Houses’ sigils around the map. Later, when Blood and Cheese enter the room in search of their target, they find the room empty. Blood takes the opportunity to sweep the coins off the table and shoves them into his pocket.

In episode 2, after Jaehaerys’ murder, we see Aemond entering his room and noticing the missing coins. It hints that the hired killers went to his room first before going on to kill his brother’s son. Aemond kneels to find one lone coin, the same coin he can be seen fiddling with during episode 3’s council scene.

The coin’s meaning is twofold. First, it is symbolic of Aemond and Cole’s scheming. When they are sitting at the council table in episode 3, Aemond is fiddling with the coin in one hand as he and Cole attempt to steer the conversation in their favor, and when that fails, the coin stops.

The second reason has to do with Daemon. In the interview above, Mitchell discusses something visible throughout the show even if it is never said outright: Aemond has some sort of fascination with his uncle Daemon, and it could even be said that he aspires to be like him. When Daemon removes Vaemond’s head in season 1, episode 8, Aemond looks awed at the bold action in a way that translates into some form of silent respect.

Thus, as contrived as it may seem, Aemond is enamored with the idea that Daemon wants him dead. It’s tied to his ego. The coin is a reminder of the importance he holds, even if the importance is that of his death and the vengeance for Lucerys’ demise.

We shall see where Aemond’s scheming leads him as season 2 progresses.

