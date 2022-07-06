Warning: The following article contains spoilers for episode five of Ms. Marvel.

The fifth episode of Ms. Marvel has dropped on Disney Plus, and so far the title character has not yet donned her signature costume, something that will probably be saved for the final episode. We are, however, one step closer to the big reveal, as the end of the fifth episode delivered a major hint as to what inspires Kamala to wear her signature lightning bolt symbol from the comics.

Where does Kamala get the inspiration for her lightning bolt symbol, and how does the series reveal differ from the source material? Here’s what we know.

The origins of Kamala’s lightning bolt symbol

Image via Marvel Comics

After the last episode of Ms. Marvel saw Kamala go into the past, episode five ⏤ titled “Time and Again” ⏤ mainly filled out the backstory of Kamala’s great-grandmother, Aisha. Kamala appeared in the last half of the episode, during which she guided her grandmother back to her great-grandfather with her powers. Once Kamala was sent back to the present, her bangle opened the destructive portal back to the Noor Dimension. After experiencing a change of heart, Najma, the leader of the Clandestine, closed the portal, which resulted in her death. After the portal was closed, Kamala’s mother and grandmother found Kamala in the courtyard in the midst of using her powers.

After a brief conversation about Kamala’s abilities, Kamala’s mother discovered her necklace on the floor and saw that it was broken. Kamala’s necklace ⏤ which was shown in a previous episode ⏤ previously displayed her name written in Arabic. Fortunately for Kamala’s costume, the necklace broke in the shape of a lightning bolt, which will undoubtedly inspire her to wear it on her costume in the next episode.

Image via Marvel Comics

The reason Kamala has a costume with a lightning bolt in the comic books is largely because she idolizes her hero Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. Of course, Captain Marvel’s logo is not a lightning bolt, but a yellow star. Just as Kamala borrowed the name “Ms. Marvel” from Carol’s time with that title prior to becoming Captain Marvel, she also borrowed the lightning bolt from her costume.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe needed to alter the origin of the symbol, however, as Carol Danvers was never Ms. Marvel in the MCU. It can be a shame when the MCU changes the details of a character’s origins from the source material, but in this instance, it does not seem to be a devastating loss.

It will be interesting to see just how Kamala chooses to incorporate the lightning bolt into her costume in regards to the necklace. Either way, we’re excited to see her finally suit up and step boldly into her destiny, which, as we predicted, she created herself.

The sixth and final episode of Ms. Marvel will debut on Wednesday, July 16, on Disney Plus.