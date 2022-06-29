That cliffhanger ending from episode 4 may have revealed something major about ‘Ms. Marvel’

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel season one, episode four, “Seeing Red”.

In Ms. Marvel episode four, Kamala (Iman Vellani) finds herself in an unexpected place and it could bring her to some shocking answers. There’s a possibility that the young hero’s actually responsible for her own origin.

In “Seeing Red,” Kamala travels to Karachi, Pakistan to see her grandmother (Samina Ahmed) who she shares a connection with via visions. She’s the original owner of the cosmic bangle Kamala’s been using and she tells her about having to leave India in the middle of the Partition.

On a hot summer night, she was separated from her father until a trail of stars appeared and brought her back to her father’s arms and onto the train. Kamala puts together that the train her grandmother went on has been the same one they’ve been seeing in their visions, and her grandmother confirms that the message is trying to tell her something.

Later in the episode, the Clan Destine break out of the DODC prison and go to Karachi to take the bangle from Kamala, she teams up with vigilante Red Dagger/Kareem (Aramis Knight) and go on an intense chase through the city. During their battle, Najima’s (Nimra Bucha) weapon connects with Kamala’s bangle and the hero’s suddenly transported to the past during the Partition. She’s at the very train station her grandmother told her about and watches as families hurriedly board trains.

Because of Kamala’s power to create hard light, it’s possible that she could be the one to create the trail of stars that will lead her grandmother back to her father. The power of time travel is possible. There’s been a deep connection between Kamala and her grandmother from the start, and it would make sense for their fates to be intertwined in such an existential way.

The theme of Ms. Marvel has been about destiny and Kamala finding her own identity. When she comes to Karachi, her family and Red Dagger notice her disconnection with Pakistani culture, which has been a struggle for her throughout this first season. If Kamala were to be the one who led her grandmother to safety, she’d be directly responsible for protecting her lineage.

In the first episode, her mother pushes against Kamala’s fantasies and asked her if she wanted to be a good girl or someone with their head in the clouds. This outcome could prove that she can do both with a cosmic destiny tied to her personal story. It’s as if it was written in the stars.

Ms. Marvel is available to stream on Disney Plus.