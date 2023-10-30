What happened to Bull from Night Court?

A quintessentially 80s sitcom, Night Court shipped laughs aplenty to audiences from 1984 to 1992, and launched the careers of several of the principals, such as court judge Harry Anderson, and provided early guest spots for a slew of others, including Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Brent Spiner and The Sopranos star Ray Abruzzo.

Among the most loved regulars was Richard Moll, who played Bull, the gentle giant who acted as the court bailiff. So, what happened to him after the series ended?

A veteran character actor

After the series’ cancellation, Moll was rarely out of work, being much in demand in both comedy and genre TV and film. The 1990s brought guest roles in hit science fiction series such as Highlander and Babylon 5, and was equally at home in Western productions, including a recurring role opposite Jane Seymour in CBS’s Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman, and the 1998 adaptation of The Ransom of Red Chief.

Moll also found a niche as a voice actor. MCU fans of a certain age will know him as the voice of Two-Face in Batman: The Animated Series (1992-94), and later, he switched franchises with recurring roles in the animated versions of The Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man.

Moll’s film work was less notable but equally varied. Most of his roles were bit parts in comedies – including opposite John Goodman and Halle Berry in The Flintstones (1994) and as a ghost in 2001’s Scary Movie 2 – or in low-budget science fiction and horror films, such as 1995 B-movie Galaxis, and 2006’s Nightmare Man.

Moll died on Oct. 26 this year at his home in California. He was 80 years old.