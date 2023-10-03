What happened to Cassidy Clark from ‘Survivor?’

To any fan of adventure, Survivor is a must-watch reality show. For over two decades, this series has been testing the physical and survival skills of its participants as they compete for a grand prize, to the entertainment of viewers. What’s better than seeing folks struggle in an isolated location from the comfort of your own home?

Thanks to its challenging premise, Survivor manages to hook audiences with each new season, but of course, having someone to root for always helps. Among all the competitors that have been part of the show, a few have stood out in recent seasons, and they didn’t even have to win to gather viewers’ favor. Cassidy Clark is a fine example of this.

Despite her doing everything right for most of season 43, Clark ended up being robbed of her well-deserved victory in December 2022. However, she has never been one to give up on what she wants easily, so instead of taking the defeat lying down, the Texas-born designer decided to try her luck on another reality TV show.

What happened to Cassidy Clark after Survivor season 43?

It’s not at all uncommon for reality TV personalities to jump from one format to another, especially when it comes to competition shows. For folks such as Cassidy Clark, new challenges are always welcome, as they provide a second chance to prove themselves. Perhaps that’s why she entered season 2 of The Challenge: USA, along with six other former Survivor participants.

This shouldn’t be too surprising, considering The Challenge‘s history of casting stars from other reality shows, but the announcement was still exciting for Clark’s fans. As long as she’s willing, we’ll be delighted to watch her compete in any and all reality shows that CBS may throw at us.

Other than this, not much is known about Clark’s life after Survivor season 43, unfortunately, but some fans still hope that she will one day return to her roots. Well, she and a few others, of course. So many of the show’s contestants have left an impression that it would be a pity to never see them again.

That said, I think we’re all well aware of how tough Survivor can be, so it’s understandable why many may choose not to come back for more. If it was easy to handle the pressure of the competition, there wouldn’t be so many contestants throwing in the towel before their season’s end.