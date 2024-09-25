What happened to Judd’s son on ‘9-1-1: Lone Star?’

9-1-1: Lone Star keeps you guessing, from the highs and lows of each member of the 126’s personal lives to the unbelievable crises they always solve. While Judd Ryder (Jim Parrack) has a surprising arc on the Fox drama, his son Wyatt (Jackson Pace) has been the focus of even more shocking moments.

Wyatt wasn’t originally a staple in the initial seasons of Lone Star, with Pace joining the series as a recurring cast member in season 3 after playing Luke on Grace and Frankie and Gage on The Walking Dead. The actor has also guest starred on procedurals such as CSI and Criminal Minds, both of which have intelligent, interesting characters and unnerving plotlines.

So, now that 9-1-1: Lone Star is back for season 5, what should fans know about Wyatt?

Where is Judd’s son Wyatt on 9-1-1: Lone Star?

In season 4, episode 16, “A House Divided,” Wyatt got into an accident while riding his bike. Following surgery on his spine, Wyatt learned that he was paralyzed. He still maintains the use of his arms, but as the spinal injury affected his mobility, he will likely require a wheelchair going forward.

Wyatt’s storyline is as shocking as it is frightening, as we weren’t initially sure whether Wyatt would make it. His storyline speaks to the scary nature of life. One minute, he was hoping to become a firefighter and connect with his dad — whom he hadn’t met for most of his life since he was raised by his mother Marlene Harris (Robin Lively) — and the next moment, everything changed, possibly forever.

Now that season 5 is airing, fans know that Wyatt and Judd are spending even more time together than usual, as Judd is doing his best to help his son through his recovery and healing process. Judd has also made his home more livable for Wyatt now that he is healing from the accident, which speaks to the strong bond and compassionate dynamic between the father and son.

Wyatt’s accident comes following the discovery that he and his girlfriend, Leanne were going to have a baby. His decision to pursue firefighting arose because he wanted to be able to provide financially for his family, and his character arc echoes Judd’s from earlier years in his firefighting career. Both characters are strong-willed and stubborn, but also caring. While Judd isn’t excited about his son quitting college, he realizes that Wyatt is just trying to do the right thing, which is also how Judd lives his life.

While it remains unclear whether Wyatt will get movement back in his legs by the series finale, this storyline gives 9-1-1: Lone Star the chance to raise awareness of disability and show that you can live a full and wonderful life in a wheelchair. While the series is no doubt overly dramatic sometimes, it has also portrayed important topics properly, from grief and cancer treatment to Paul Strickland’s (Brian Michael Smith) life as a transgender man. The show will hopefully continue this pattern with Wyatt’s arc.

Rashad Raisani, the co-showrunner, told Variety that the fifth season will have “fun” storylines along with a gas leak and train derailment. He also shared that the series finale is “apocalyptic in every sense of the word.” Yikes! Since Wyatt is now a 9-1-1 dispatcher, he’ll likely play a big role in helping whatever disaster occurs in the final episode, and that will be great to see.

