After a two year hiatus, Outdaughtered has returned to TLC with a brand new season about the Busby family and their six daughters. Parents Danielle and Adam decided a break was necessary after they struggled to film through the COVID-19 pandemic; and as such the family took the break to spend time together as a family without the cameras and to address Danielle’s health issues. Viewers are happy to see the family back on TV after what was hopefully a restorative hiatus, but they were quick to notice the absence of one family member.

Danielle’s mother Mimi has been a near-constant presence on the show after she moved from Louisiana to Houston to help with the quintuplets, even moving in with Danielle and Adam after she lost her home during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. While Mimi was happy to be closer to her daughter and grandbabies, she has mentioned on the show in the past that she felt it wasn’t “healthy” for her to live with the couple long-term. As season 9 of Outdaughtered continues, it looks even less likely that Mimi is going to appear in this season at all.

Where is Grandma Mimi?

After the new trailer for season nine aired and Mimi was conspicuously absent, fans wondered if she had been kicked off the show. We can’t confirm whether Mimi is never coming back but it’s likely that legal issues are part of the reason for her disappearance. Mimi last appeared in season eight of Outdaughtered, which aired in 2021 after filming in 2020. In October of 2020, Mimi was arrested for a DUI after police noticed her car swerving late at night. After the arrest, Mimi reportedly joined a diversion program for first time offenders and also deactivated her Instagram. Her account has been reactivated since, but is currently private, making it difficult for fans to keep up with Grandma Mimi’s whereabouts.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Mimi is currently working as a realtor with a company based in Houston so it’s likely she still sees her family from time to time despite no longer being on the show. Given that she’s privated her social media, it’s hard to determine if Mimi was kicked off the show or if she left because she would like to keep a low profile after her arrest.

The Busby family is keeping quiet about Mimi and hasn’t addressed her absence as of this article. Both Danielle and Adam are both active on their social media accounts and frequently post family pictures but so far, Grandma Mimi hasn’t appeared in any recent photos. While we can’t promise Mimi will show, you can watch new episodes of Outdaughtered on Tuesdays at 9pm ET on TLC.