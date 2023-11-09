What happened to ‘The Bachelorette’ contestant John Paul Jones?

From the moment that John Paul Jones waltzed into our screens during season 15 of The Bachelorette, we were hooked. Thus, it’s only natural for us to wonder what has become of him since.

This suitor may not have conquered the heart of Hannah Brown in the show, but there’s no doubt that he won over the audience. Sadly, the contestant had to leave the season on week four, along with Matteo Valles and Luke Stone, leaving viewers wishing for more. Well, not long after, they got it.

As much as we enjoyed watching John Paul Jones in The Bachelorette, I’d say that we didn’t even get enough time to miss him. In case you don’t remember, it was only a couple of month after his Bachelorette departure that John Paul Jones showed up in Bachelor in Paradise‘s gorgeous location. The season in question (the sixth in this spin-off’s many installments) aired in 2019, and a lot has happened since then. So, what has John Paul Jones been up to during this time period?

What happened to John Paul Jones?

His appearances in The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise have put this hearthrob in the spotlight, earning him a legion of fans ready to support his every endeavor. However, that doesn’t make his love life any easier. After getting together with Tayshia Adams and splitting up from her in Paradise, the contestant rekindled this relationship after the season wrapped. It was a short-lived romance, though, as the two decided to call it quits in October of 2019, for good that time.

It seems as though it wasn’t meant to be, which most people could’ve guessed by witnessing the ups and downs of their relationship during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. The fact that they got together in the first place was enough to surprise viewers, so make of that what you will. Since the split, John Paul Jones has had other loves, but it looks like his heart is free at the time of writing.

Enough about romance, though. Life is made up of lots of other things, and in this reality star’s case, work is a big part of it. After his Bachelor Nation appearances, John Paul Jones has been making a name for himself in the acting industry, having been in several short films like Bathtub Chronicles, The Recital, and I’m Gonna Be Alright. He has also been in two TV series, Crescent and The Undesirables, so if you miss seeing John Paul Jones’ face on the screen, you can always dive into those.