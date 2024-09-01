What happened to Wild Bill from ‘Deadliest Catch?’

Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski has been a fan favorite on Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch since joining the show in 2010. However, his latest battle takes place far from the icy waves that have defined his career.

Recommended Videos

For years, viewers have watched Wild Bill navigate dangerous storms, equipment failures, and crew conflicts aboard vessels like the Kodiak, Cape Caution, and Summer Bay. His gruff exterior and sharp wit have made him a standout personality among the show’s cast of hardened fishermen. Sadly, behind the scenes, Wild Bill has been grappling with a personal crisis that threatens to end his fishing career.

In 2023, during the filming of Deadliest Catch Season 19, the veteran captain learned he had prostate cancer. Despite the gravity of his diagnosis, Wild Bill approached this new challenge with the same determination he’s shown throughout his decades at sea.

Wild Bill’s cancer battle

Wild Bill’s cancer journey became a central storyline in Season 20 of Deadliest Catch, which aired in 2024. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed him undergoing various treatments while still attempting to maintain his role as captain of the Summer Bay. The show’s producers, with Wild Bill’s consent, decided to document his battle with prostate cancer, offering viewers an intimate look at the captain’s struggle.

“I’m willing to put it out there to let people see the journey in hopes of convincing some people to get tested.”

As of 2024, Wild Bill is still very much alive and fighting. Whether battling 40-foot waves or fighting cancer, the captain remains a force to be reckoned with, both on and off the water. He has been providing updates on his condition through social media and interviews. In a Facebook post from February 2024, he shared some positive news, stating, “My cancer numbers are good,” though he admitted to experiencing low energy levels due to hormone treatments.

Despite the challenges posed by his cancer diagnosis, Wild Bill has shown no signs of slowing down. He returned to sea for the 2024 crab fishing season and is expected to never stop dedicating his life to his profession. If his health allows it, the gritty captain will likely continue to be part of Deadliest Catch, adding a poignant human element to the show’s high-stakes drama.

One thing is sure — Wild Bill’s transparency about his health journey has endeared him even more to fans, and they continue to rally behind him.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy