For 19 seasons, reality television fans have been gripped by the hair-raising exploits of crab fishermen on the Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch. One of the show’s staple characters is Wild Bill, who joined the series during its sixth season, and has been a central player ever since.

The rugged king crab fisherman has become notorious for his hot temper, though more recent seasons have showcased a softer side to the captain, whose full name is Bill Wichrowski.

Proving that the personal lives of its ensemble cast are just as engaging as the tides of the high seas, Deadliest Catch’s most recent batch of episodes shone a light on Wild Bill like we’ve never seen before. During the season 19 finale, which is titled “Nautical Deathtrap” and aired in September 2023, viewers saw their favorite skippers battle the elements before eventually returning home safely.

Just as it seems that this chapter of Deadliest Catch might end happily, the finale flashes forward five months to find Wild Bill in the oncology ward of Mount Pleasant Hospital in South Carolina. Viewers then learn that Bill has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, which doctors describe as life-threatening while recommending chemotherapy.

The episode ends with Wild Bill reacting to the weight of the news, but no updates regarding his health are provided. Given that filming for Deadliest Catch takes place during the height of the crab season in the winter months, the finale footage was taken sometime in mid-2023. Naturally, the status of the helmsman’s cancer diagnosis remains a pressing question since Deadliest Catch’s finale, so is Wild Bill still alive?

Is Wild Bill from Deadliest Catch still alive?

At the time of writing, it appears as though Wild Bill from Deadliest Catch is still alive. While he hasn’t provided an official statement regarding the status of his health, or whether the cancer has worsened or improved, Wild Bill has been posting sporadically on his social media channels.

Wild Bill shared multiple Facebook statuses throughout November of 2023, sharing updates of his sea-bound travels and reminding fans that his greatest joy is “walking through the front door” of his home. While no health updates have been shared on Wild Bill’s official website, fans have flocked to his social media to send their well wishes, including fellow boatman and reality television star, Captain Lee of Below Deck.

Wild Bill’s health is a particular cause for concern given the tragic deaths that have surrounded Deadliest Catch throughout its run. Eight Deadliest Catch castmates have passed away since the show’s inception in 2005. For now, we might just have to wait for further details surrounding Wild Bill’s health, with a 20th season of Deadliest Catch confirmed in November of 2023.

