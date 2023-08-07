What is a ‘Guido’? ‘Jersey Shore’ terminology explained

If you watch the reality TV series Jersey Shore or spin-offs such as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, you will have likely come across the term “Guido.” The cast often uses the term to describe themselves and the culture they revel in on the show. Female cast members especially, notably Snooki and J-Woww, describe their ideal male partner as the ultimate Guido.

Like much of the content on Jersey Shore, the terminology of “Guido” was met with major controversy, especially from within their home state of New Jersey. Many fellow Italian-Americans criticized using the word as a slur against their community. Later marketing of the show moved away from using this term, but its use by the cast and prevalence is still widely known.

What does “Guido” mean, exactly?

Screengrab via YouTube

Guido/guidette culture is associated with working-class Italian-Americans in states or cities with large populations of such people, like New Jersey, Chicago, or New York. Much of the language and slang terms used within the community are seen as part of the vocabulary of the culture. The imagery is usually of an outspoken, often very macho Italian-American who may not act in a way others deem well-mannered. Usually, “Guido” is directed at men, as much of the idea of the term is associated with masculinity.

As modeled on Jersey Shore, Guido culture has a certain dress style that creates a visual association with the stereotype. Usually, men will wear a lot of gold jewelry – such as gold chains or big rings. Typically, they sport frequently worn t-shirts, tracksuits, or vests, with hair meticulously styled. Similarly, women are also known for having big hair alongside their big personalities, often very long and dark locks, completed by a beehive on top. Both Guidos and Guidettes are stereotyped as being super into tanning and being frequent sunbed users.

Although the cast of Jersey Shore constantly refer to themselves as Guidos and Guidettes, using the term if you’re not Italian-American should be avoided. While these reality TV stars accept the word, the term is deemed offensive by many within the community.

Why is “Guido” a controversial term?

Image via MTV

“Guido” is associated with a certain stereotype of Italian-American commonly depicted in film, TV, and other media types. In its most negative depiction, these stereotypes typically portray Italian-American men as violent, thuggish, or involved in some sort of crime. For women, they can be dismissed as unintelligent or superficial, even at times implying promiscuity.

In 2010, when Jersey Shore gained worldwide notoriety, Andrew DiMino, the President of Unico National, an Italian-American service organization based in New Jersey, spoke out against the term. “It’s a term used to insult us, implying we are all uneducated people without social graces,” Dimino told The Guardian.

While the cast of Jersey Shore may wear the word as a badge of honor and use it to refer to themselves as such, using the term to refer to others should be avoided at all costs if you want to avoid upsetting others.