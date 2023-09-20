What is ‘Ahsoka’s episode 6 runtime? Answered

Are we getting a feast of an episode or just an appetizer?

With Ahsoka proving to be an overall hit with fans in the world of Star Wars, it’s no wonder audiences are eager to glue their eyes on the screen with the latest installment. However, for those who like to plan ahead, just how long is Ahsoka episode 6, anyway?

The series from showrunner Dave Filoni has proven to be a story with many twists and turns, with many calling Ahsoka a spiritual success to past animated efforts The Clone Wars and Rebels. Adding to the hype train was last week’s return of Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, giving us our first live-action interaction between Anakin and his former apprentice, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka, which proved to be a thrill for Star Wars fans everywhere to witness. With that, it’s no wonder fans are hungry for more.

How long is Ahsoka episode 6?

If you’re wondering just how much time you should set aside to see the latest episode of Ahsoka, perhaps with a tall glass of blue milk, 49 minutes should do the trick. That is the runtime for Ahsoka episode 6 when you include both the recap at the beginning and the end credits. However, subtracting the recap and credits, the episode is only 41 minutes and 40 seconds.

So far, that makes the average episode length for Ahsoka just under 47 minutes, with credits and recaps included. The longest episode was the first, at 57 minutes, with the shortest, episode 3, coming in at 37 minutes. Overall, though, it doesn’t look like a case of diminishing returns.

The impressively hefty runtimes, as well as the relatively robust eight episodes for the entire season, point to a satisfying amount of content compared to other Disney Plus offerings. Specifically, Ahsoka appears on track to not fall into the same trap that Marvel’s Secret Invasion did, in which episodes got increasingly shorter as the series went along. The ultimate result was Secret Invasion having the shortest MCU show runtime ever.

You can stream Ahsoka episode 6 on Disney Plus now, with the penultimate coming out next Tuesday and the finale dropping on Oct. 3.