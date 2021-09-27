What Is Flo From Progressive’s Net Worth?

For years, millions of Americans have joined Progressive to save money on car insurance. The company is so popular that it’s hard to imagine there was once a time when it wasn’t well-known despite being around since 1937. The company majorly leveled up in the mid-2000s when audiences were first introduced to Flo, the kind and always-smiling Progressive agent who found refreshing ways to entertain us while also making us aware of the various discount options Progressive offered. Since then, Flo has become one of the most recognizable faces in United States insurance and has helped Progressive increase its sales by millions of dollars.

Actress and comedian Stephanie Courtney, who plays Flo in the Progressive commercials, had actually been in the entertainment industry for several years before becoming the famous Progressive mascot that she is today. Born February 8th, 1970, Courtney started her career as an aspiring stand-up comedian after moving to Los Angeles with her sister, actress Jennifer Courtney. The sisters wrote and performed the sketch “Those Courtney Girls” while touring various clubs in the Los Angeles area.

At the same time, Courtney worked odd jobs and auditioned for commercials while trying to make ends meet, but had a hard time actually booking a substantial role. Her luck changed in 2004 when she was hired to voice Joy Peters in the Adult Swim animated series Tom Goes to the Mayor. She moved on from the role in 2006 and a year later, landed the recurring role of Marge on the AMC original series Mad Men.

Her work on Mad Men helped her earn other roles in TV and film including Blades of Glory, ER, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Man Show, The Heartbreak Kid, and The Brothers Solomon. In 2008, she finally landed the role of Progressive’s bubbly mascot, Flo. Since then, she’s become one of the most well-known insurance spokespeople in the United States. Her work as Flo has also helped her land gigs outside of her commercial work including appearances on the Showtime dramedy The United States of Tara and the Nickelodeon comedy Fred.

Flo has been referenced in animated shows like Family Guy and other pop culture mediums and even earned herself a shout-out from Griselda rap star Benny The Butcher on his single “Did I.”

Whether you have a plan with Progressive or not, there’s no denying the impact Flo has had on popular culture, which is a precious commodity in this age of technology and social media. According to Jerry, when Stephanie was first hired to play Flo, Progressive had a net worth of $11.93 billion. Although it dropped to $7.95 billion in 2010, it has steadily risen ever since, and now the insurance giant is worth a whopping $58 billion.

What Is Stephanie Courtney’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Courtney earns about $1 million a year playing Flo in the Progressive commercials. However, the site also states that Courtney may actually be making more than that due to her tenure as the famous Flo. Typically, when an actor portrays a character for a long time, he or she negotiates a direct deal with the brand outside of the typical SAG-AFTRA union pay scales. They’re also entitled to receive a pay bump for being the official spokesperson in addition to residuals for current commercial airings and an exclusivity buyout that keeps them from taking other jobs. With all of that combined, Celebrity Net Worth believes that Courtney’s earnings are closer to $2 million a year.

That means Courtney may have grossed over $13 million in the last decade, with a base salary of $1 million a year. Excluding taxes and expenses, that leaves Courtney with a current net worth of $6 million. For a woman who was once doing odd jobs to make ends meet as she hoped to land even a callback, that’s not too shabby, especially when you consider that Courtney’s screen time per commercial typically lasts only 30 to 60 seconds.