What is Lenny Hochstein’s net worth? What does Lisa Hochstein’s ex-husband do for work?

Lenny Hochstein, otherwise known as Dr. Leonard Hochstein, has displayed a lavish lifestyle on his social media and on The Real Housewives of Miami, where he’s appeared as cast member Lisa Hochstein‘s now-estranged husband.

As the Hochsteins are currently amid a contentious divorce, their finances, especially Lenny’s, have been thrust into the spotlight.

So how much is Lenny Hochstein worth?

Dr. Lenny Hochstein, a famed plastic surgeon, has a net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth (up from the $50 million reported by the site earlier this year). That number is a far cry from Money, Inc.‘s estimate, which puts his net worth at $20 million.

Much of Hochstein’s wealth has come from his business as a plastic surgeon, and he’s well known in Florida for his work. The self-proclaimed “Boob God,” who trademarked that nickname, by the way, specializes in breast enhancements and other esthetic procedures like facial rejuvenation and body contouring at his Miami clinic, Hochstein MedSpa.

His clinic website states that Hochstein has “performed over 27,000 breast augmentations, revisions, lifts, and reductions” so far in his career. In fact, he even performed corrective surgery on Lisa Hochstein, which the RHOM star hinted at in her season 4 tagline, “My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life.”

The perfect life didn’t last for the Hochsteins, though, and Dr. Lenny filed for divorce on May 23, 2022, a week after announcing their split. The plastic surgeon cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup and said their 12-year marriage was “irretrievably broken,” Page Six reported at the time.

Since then, the couple has been engaged in a messy public divorce, a lot of it involving money. In January 2023, Page Six obtained new court documents filed by Lenny Hochstein in which he accused his estranged wife of “monotonous and repetitive requests” seeking “excessive temporary support money.” He claimed she was refusing to vacate their Star Island mansion and was driving “luxury vehicles including a Range Rover and a Rolls-Royce.”

He argued that he’d already spent $455,000 on household expenses for the RHOM star and the two children they share, contrary to Lisa Hochstein’s claims that she could not afford to buy food or diapers. Another court filing obtained by the publication showed that the Hochsteins agreed to cap Lisa Hochstein’s spending on her American Express card to $5,000 a month, covered by the plastic surgeon. In addition, he said he wrote his estranged wife two checks for $12,500 each on November 23 and December 1.

As their divorce rages on, Real Housewives of Miami fans will have to tune back in to see if Dr. Lenny Hochstein’s net worth is impacted by his eventual divorce settlement.