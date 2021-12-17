What is Lisa Hochstein’s net worth?

“My husband built the perfect wife, and I built the perfect life,” is her tagline on Bravo TV’s The Real Housewives of Miami, but if you’re not a fan of the long-running series, then you may be wondering who exactly this Playboy model is claiming to be.

First introduced in season one of Miami, Lisa Hochstein is a self-professed activist, fitness guru, fashionista, and beauty expert. Though born in Toronto, Canada, she went on to marry the Miami plastic surgeon Dr. Leonard Hochstein ⏤ expertly nicknamed the “boob god” ⏤ before becoming a housewife in the lucrative series.

Now with season four beginning on Peacock ⏤ eight years after the third season ended ⏤ fans get to catch up with Lisa and see the lucrative lifestyle she now leads. While the fourth season teaser showed off some aspects of Lisa’s glamorous life, fans are left wondering just how wealthy she is.

As a former Playboy model turned actress, housewife, and entrepreneur, Lisa also owns the Hochstein MedSpa alongside her husband, which currently puts her net worth at a whopping $30 million, according to the website Celebrity Net Worth.

Adding to her wealth is the income from both Real Housewives, where it’s believed that Lisa gets paid upwards of $75 thousand per season, combined with her husband’s previous reality show Miami Slice earnings as well as his job as a Miami plastic surgeon. It’s no wonder why Lisa’s net worth is so sky-high.

After all of the lavish gifts and beautiful holidays that she has taken both on and off-screen, it’s not unreasonable to feel slightly jealous. As of the newest installment of the Housewife franchise, Lisa Hochstein takes the title of being the richest Miami wife while settling somewhere in the top 10 of all housewives.

Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.