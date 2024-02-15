What is ‘The Bachelor’ star Lea Cayanan’s biggest pet peeve, and is it Maria Georgas?

After all, she cannot stand her 'Bachelor' co-star...

As avid The Bachelor viewers might remember, Lea Cayanan was the star of season 28 during the premiere episode on January 22, making an exceptional impression on Bachelor Joey Graziadei over the other 31 women — the most in franchise history — ultimately earning the coveted First Impression Rose.

While things seemed to be smooth sailing, Lea’s journey on the beloved competition series has started to go downhill as of late, beginning a feud with Maria Georgas in episode 4, continuing this feud into episode 5, and now being perceived as a mean girl by fans of the franchise via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“Lea & Jess are more obsessed with Maria than they are about Joey girl please- #TheBachelor” “NOW LEA HATING ON HER OWN FRIENDS HELP ME THIS GIRL IS MEANNN #TheBachelor” “Lea nobody cares about your nails or dress or earrings. #TheBachelor #BachelorNation” “Lea turning into the new villain as soon as Sydney got sent home #TheBachelor” “I think the demon that was possessing Sydney fled into Lea #TheBachelor #Bachelor”

It is clear that Lea simply cannot stand being around Maria, but is that what she deemed to be her biggest pet peeve in her exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

What is Lea’s biggest pet peeve?

Although she despises Maria Georgas, Lea Cayanan’s biggest pet peeve has nothing to do with her Bachelor co-star, sharing the truth with Bachelor Nation in her exclusive interview.

“My biggest pet peeve is when someone is rude to customer service workers. No, thank you!”

Given how much of a sweetheart Joey is, chances are he treats customer service workers with the highest level of respect. Because of this, could the tennis professional be the perfect match (no pun intended) for Lea? We will just have to wait and see…

