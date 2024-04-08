Following a long hiatus, the second half of Yellowstone season 5 is soon coming out, but how soon is every fan’s most fervid question.

The Yellowstone franchise has turned into one of the biggest TV sensations of the past decade, and millions of fans are patiently counting down the days until Kevin Costner’s John Dutton returns for one last ride against the sunset of modernity. The Dutton family are bringing all their inner cowboy ferocity to bear on corporate shills, and though it may prove to be inadequate when dealing with a multi-billion company like Market Equities, we’re excited to see how they’ll make this last stand.

Now, following the premiere of several successful spinoffs, Paramount and showrunner Taylor Sheridan are planning to conclude the main Yellowstone series in 2023. It’s unclear if the producer was always planning to end the main series with the fifth run, but Kevin Costner’s as-of-yet unexplained departure from the show may have contributed to the development of this new schedule.

In fact, Sheridan is actively working on a new sequel series titled 2024, which picks up the narrative where Yellowstone leaves off and stars Matthew McConaughey in the lead role.

But when can you expect the last batch of Yellowstone episodes to drop on Paramount?

Screengrab via Paramount Network

Yellowstone’s cast is returning to the small screens in November 2024. Paramount has yet to announce an exact release date, but it’s safe to assume that at least 7 months separate us from once again bearing witness to the mesmerizing beauty of the Montanan landscape, not to mention the brilliant if a bit intimidating ways of the Dutton family.

The entire cast of actors, including Luke Grimes, Kelsy Asbille, Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley are expected to make a comeback. It’s still unclear if Kevin Costner will be back for all episodes due to the rumored conflicts between him and Paramount executives; rumors that have now been magnified tenfold amid the actor’s court feud with his former wife.

I mean, we now know all too well what Hollywood’s go-to strategy is when controversy begins to dog the footsteps of their main stars, so Costner’s publicity troubles may have affected the course of Yellowstone‘s final season as well. That said, a lot of factors played a role in the show getting split and delayed, not least of which was the 2023 SAG-AFTRA writers’ strike.

We’re just glad that Yellowstone is getting a conclusive finale.