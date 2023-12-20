Latest Marvel News: Jonathan Majors’ Marvel firing unearths shocking secrets about MCU stars past as leaks reveal the future of the Spider-Verse

You know it, I know it, He Who Remains at his Citadel at the End of Time knows it, so let’s just say it up front. Jonathan Majors is officially out of the MCU, with Marvel announcing the news pretty much immediately after he was charged on two counts of harassment and assault.

The big question now is what happens to the Multiverse Saga without its big bad, but while we await news on what’s next for Marvel’s future, fans are instead turning back to the MCU’s past to scrutinize other actors’ misdeeds.

Marvel ending the Kang Dynasty early casts fresh light on the legal drama of other MCU actors

Image via Marvel Studios

In the wake of Majors’ firing due to his guilty verdict, shocking secrets — or, at least, things many of us had completely forgotten about — of other Marvel stars’ pasts have re-emerged. For instance, details on former MCU big bad Josh “Thanos” Brolin’s prior arrest and the fact that Terrence Howard — probably the most notably recast Marvel actor prior to Majors — also has an unsavory history of domestic violence. And, on the Avengers’ side themselves, allegations against Jeremy Renner by his ex-wife are well-circulated at this point. The MCU unfortunately has a fair few skeletons, hanging up next to the super-suits, in its closet.

Sony’s plans to expand its other Spider-Man universe revealed way too soon thanks to alarming data leak

Image via Insomniac Games

While webheads the world over eagerly await Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 and Beyond the Spider-Verse, Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man universe is going from strength to strength. And, although we’ve come by this information by unsettling means, it’s exciting to find out that the developer has plans for this universe for the rest of the decade, in its own MCU-like franchise expansion. Due to Insomniac being hit by a ransomware attack and failing to pay up, all its secrets have been dumped online, including the many other Spider-Man games in the works, including a spinoff for Venom and a multiverse-themed threequel. We’re thrilled by the information, but appalled by how we came by it. It’s like being made to open a Christmas present at gunpoint.

With Jonathan Majors out, can we expect an X-Men movie before 2030?

Screenshot via 20th Century Fox

Here’s some food for thought. Another major revelation from the Insomniac leaks reveals that Marvel’s Wolverine game, which we already knew about, is intended to be eventually followed up by a Marvel’s X-Men title that is tentatively scheduled to release in 2030. Obviously, this is an entirely different medium and franchise from the MCU, but the timing of this is intriguing as 2030 delivering Marvel Studios’ own X-Men reboot would fit with those rumors of the Mutant Saga taking place after Secret Wars concludes the Multiverse Saga in 2027. Although, of course, with Majors gone, it’s just about possible the Mutant Saga could kick off early.