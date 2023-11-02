What time does ‘Invincible’ season 2 release?

After an excruciatingly lengthy two-year wait, the time has finally come for Invincible’s sophomore round of episodes to start landing on our television screens.

While it’s fairly safe to say Marvel has been dropping the ball with its superhero media since the turn of the 2020s, Prime Video has been injecting much-needed fresh air into the genre with Invincible, along with live-action efforts The Boys and its spinoff Gen V. To say we’re excited for Mark Grayson’s return is perhaps the understatement of the year.

So – we all know Invincible season 2’s ballpark release date is Nov. 3 2023, but when exactly can we start frantically refreshing our Prime Video homepage to get in on the action?

Invincible season 2 release time

Most streaming services generally have set times at which they release new swathes of content, and even advertise drop times on their platform. For whatever reason, Prime Video is a little cagier on this front, so pinning down the exact time is difficult. What we can work with, however, is past experience to make a relatively accurate estimate of when Invincible season 2 is set to drop.

We can look to none other than Prime Video’s other currently-airing superhero series Gen V for reference. It has been releasing episodes at 5:00pm PT / 8:00pm ET every week on a Thursday evening, the day before its marketed release date. It stands to reason that Invincible season 2 will arrive around the same time on Thursday, Nov. 2.

It’s only a matter of hours at this point until we return to the beautifully bleak, grounded, and gory world of Invincible, and we have it on good authority that it was well worth the lengthy wait.