What time is ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on? How to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off

While Fear the Walking Dead’s flagship namesake is done and dusted as of late 2022, the prequel series still has a few more episodes to go. Over the years it has come to stand as a powerhouse of its own in The Walking Dead franchise, with over 100 episodes under its belt and counting.

With the first of the final six Fear the Walking Dead episodes having debuted on Oct. 22, 2023, you may be wondering how you can get in on all of the action as it happens. Without further ado, here’s all the information about when the show’s last hurrah is airing, and when you can catch it.

Where to watch Fear the Walking Dead

Image via AMC

Like The Walking Dead before it, as well as recent miniseries’ like The Walking Dead: Dead City and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, you can catch Fear the Walking Dead on the AMC channel on your cable provider of choice on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. E.T.

However, you will find the latest episodes of Fear on the streaming platform AMC Plus much earlier than they’ll land on cable, with new episodes being added weekly at around 3:00 a.m. E.T. on Thursdays. That’s right, being a cord-cutter has its perks in this situation.

Outside of AMC Plus, if you’re catching yourself up on the previous seven seasons before diving into season 8 (good luck, and pace yourself – that’s a lot of hours), you can also catch the series so far over on Max.