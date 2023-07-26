What’s Barry Weiss from ‘Storage Wars’ up to now?

For years on end, we’ve all grown accustomed to guessing the prices of the abandoned lots in Storage Wars. The A&E reality series quickly became a channel hit for its unique concept and the cast of ambitious bidders clashing, competing, and uncovering numerous fascinating treasures in every episode. Unfortunately, things took a turn around season four when some of the original cast members bid their farewell, including the wealthy Barry Weiss and the show’s antagonist, Dave Hester.

With so many cast members leaving, Weiss’ presence was one of the most definitive changes in the show, after we all got used to his constant show-off of opulence. Aside from his departure from the show, Weiss also took the front stage in headlines in 2019, after having a distressing motorcycle accident that left a physical dent in his life, with rumors running amok on social media with outlets announcing his passing. While Weiss definitely struggled for a long time after the accident, he did not pass away, and here’s what he’s been doing since then.

What’s Barry Weiss doing now?

Since 2010, Weiss became a well-known figure in the bidding business, through his participation in Storage Wars. However, it was all cut short in 2015, when Weiss bid farewell to Storage Wars after a successful four-season run. Throughout his time on the show, Weiss, known as one of the wealthiest cast members, showered the show’s audiences with images of his opulent cars and unforgettable entrances.

His larger-than-life personality and flair for the dramatic garnered him a dedicated fanbase, leading to the creation of his spin-off show, Barry’s Treasure, comprising eight episodes. Despite his initial spin-off’s questionable success, Weiss remained a famous name among bidding enthusiasts. In 2015, another spin-off, Storage Wars: Barry Strikes Back, was introduced in an attempt to maintain the excitement he brought to the channel.

After the 2019 accident, many people believed Weiss had actually passed away. He was left severely injured, however, contrary to popular belief, the reality star managed to survive, but not without repercussions. With multiple shattered bones, internal traumas, and other damages, Weiss underwent numerous procedures to repair the harm. After a long healing process, rumors about his return to Storage Wars started flourishing.

Fast forward to 2023, and Weiss finally returned to Storage Wars for its 15th season. This unexpected comeback promised to reignite the show with his signature charisma and bring back his ginormous following of devoted fans. He still maintains his side businesses and continues to be a devoted father and grandfather.

For now, you can still find Weiss on Storage Wars on A&E.