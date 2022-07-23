When could ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 release?

The popular Amazon Prime Video series Jack Ryan, based on the book series of the same name by Tom Clancy, wrapped up its second season in 2019. Since then, news on a third season has been slim.

Last we saw Jack Ryan (John Krasinski), he was finally reunited with his former boss and current partner, James Greer, (Wendell Pierce) in Venezuela. The separate missions that brought the two men to the country ended up being linked, and thus began the twists and turns that encompassed most of the second season.

Fans have naturally been impatient for season three, especially after the solid success of season two. Krasinski teased the arrival of season three in a now-expired Instagram story saying we could expect it around the second quarter of 2022. Unfortunately, that date has come and gone without any news. Now that we’re well-into the third quarter of 2022, do we know anything more?

When will Season 3 of Jack Ryan release?

We know that season three of Jack Ryan wrapped filming in October of 2021, per Deadline, but we’ve been spared any additional news beyond that. Typically, around this time, we would at least have news of a release date, but unfortunately, Amazon has made no announcements regarding the new season of Jack Ryan in 2022.

If we didn’t already know that the third season had finished filming, we might place the blame on Krasinski, who’s been busy reviving the MCU’s Mr. Fantastic and ushering two new A Quiet Place movies into theaters. Alas, that’s not the case.

With San Diego Comic-Con happening this weekend, many fans are wondering if this will be the weekend for good news, especially since Amazon will be doing press releases for their other shows. As always, We Got This Covered will update you with more information as soon as it becomes available.