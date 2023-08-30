Ahsoka Tano has been an iconic character in the Star Wars franchise since her introduction in the 2008 animated film, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She has appeared throughout the franchise in a variety of titles, eventually leading to her own standalone series, featuring both familiar faces and new characters.

Despite all her adventures, there is one thing that most people recognize this character as: the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker. This Jedi apprentice teamed up with the soon-to-be Sith lord and engaged in multiple battles and missions before she left the Jedi Order. But when did she begin her training with one of the most notable Jedi Knights?

When did Anakin train Ahsoka?

When Ahsoka made her Star Wars debut in the 2008 film, she was originally assigned to be trained by Obi-Wan Kenobi. However, it was revealed that she was paired up with Anakin Skywalker by Master Yoda. While he was hesitant at first, stating that she would “slow him down,” the Jedi Knight saw her potential and agreed to take her under his wing.

Ahsoka was 14 years old when she was introduced to her new mentor. This took place during the beginning of the Clone Wars in 22 BBY and lasted until 19 BBY, when this young apprentice decided to leave the Jedi Order after she lost her trust in the Council and herself.

Anakin’s teachings didn’t go to waste, as this young Jedi continued to travel across the galaxy and used her skills to take part in further dangerous adventures. Now, she’s after Grand Admiral Thrawn and will be facing a new set of challenges that will test her mettle.

If you want to see Anakin’s former Padawan in action, Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney Plus.