When do new episodes of ‘Masters of the Air’ release and how many are there?

Conceived roughly 10 years ago, the World War II drama Masters of the Air has finally hit the screens as a hier to Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s 2001 drama Band of Brothers. The first two episodes are already making headlines, so when are the rest scheduled?

After Spielberg and Hanks returned as executive producers to spearhead the 2010 series The Pacific, Spielberg’s father Arnold was all praises, but nudged him “Where’s the Air Force?” And for that question, we all can collectively thank the senior Spielberg for the iconic duo’s third World War II series we’re getting to witness in 2024.

The Apple TV Plus series Masters of the Air is based on Donald L. Miller’s 2007 book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany. The narrative centers on the daring exploits of the Eighth Air Force’s 100th Bomb Group, a B-17 Flying Fortress unit, during World War II. The series stars Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Barry Keoghan, and Nikolai Kinski in leading roles.

Masters of the Air premiered on Jan. 26, 2024, on Apple TV Plus, and fans are thrilled by the adrenaline-fueled exploration of the Bloody Hundredth’s bravery and sacrifices in the Second World War. Even while knowing they would not make it, the crew performed daytime bombing sorties over German objectives at 25,000 feet, resulting in death, injury, or capture of 77 percent of the Eighth Air Force.

Here’s when you can watch the new episodes of Masters of the Air and catch the full story:

Masters of the Air episodes count

Like its two companions, Band of Brothers (2001) and The Pacific (2010), Masters of the Air will be a miniseries delving deep into the narrative with one season only, comprising 1-hour long episodes. The series will have nine episodes in total, with the ninth episode unfolding as a super-sized finale lasting close to 2 hours.

Spielberg’s motivation behind the series is to keep World War II in sight as the years claim the lives of more and more veterans. Talking about what he aims to achieve with his back-to-back World War II series, Spielberg revealed to the New York Times:

“Through these dramas, we can tell these stories and get people to not only watch our series but to go online and start to explore and navigate the history of World War II. That’s a big win for us.”

Masters of the Air release schedule

Episodes 1 and 2 of the thrilling war drama have already hit the Apple TV Plus screens on Jan. 26, 2024, as a grand premiere. The series will now pick up a weekly release schedule, dropping one episode every Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET. Here is the full release schedule for all nine episodes of Masters of the Air:

Episode 1, “Part One”: Jan. 26, 2024

Episode 2, “Part Two”: Jan. 26, 2024

Episode 3, “Part Three”: Feb. 2, 2024

Episode 4, “Part Four”: Feb. 9, 2024

Episode 5, “Part Five”: Feb. 16, 2024

Episode 6, “Part Six”: Feb. 23, 2024

Episode 7, “Part Seven”: March 1, 2024

Episode 8, “Part Eight”: March 8, 2024

Episode 9, “Part Nine”: March 15, 2024

