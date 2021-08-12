The drama period piece series Bridgeton is one of the biggest hits Netflix has launched in recent times. The show is centered around the aristocratic Bridgeton family and has run for one season with plans for more to come in the future.

One of the show’s best features is its setting which provides the vibe and for the most part the plot of the show in London from the past, but you may be wondering exactly when the show takes place.

When Does Bridgeton Take Place?

BRIDGERTON (L to R) JONATHAN BAILEY as ANTHONY BRIDGERTON and REGÉ-JEAN PAGE as SIMON BASSET in episode 101 of BRIDGERTON Cr. LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

Bridgeton takes place in Regency-era Mayfair, London, and is set in 1813. The Regency period ran from 1811 until 1820 when George IV was crowned regent due to his father King George III falling ill.

This time takes place within the broader Georgian period which was seen as one of the more liberating periods in comparison to the more conservative rule during Queen Victoria’s reign which started in 1837.

With its liberating tone, the Georgian period produced plenty of growth within the art sector with some of the most impressive art, architecture, and luxury items in the Western World. This is shown quite clearly during the Netflix show and is one of the aspects that makes this time so captivating.

As those who have seen the shown will be aware, during this time the social hierarchy was extremely important and respected with the emphasis on social gatherings and the marriage market which forms much of the show’s plot.

Right now there isn’t a whole lot of information regarding the plot of Bridgeton season two, however, being that it will likely take place shortly after the first season it will still remain in the same time period and continue with a similar setting.