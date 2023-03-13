When does each episode of ‘Daisy Jones & The six’ release on Prime Video?

The road to Daisy Jones & The Six has been long, windy, and cluttered with road bumps. After being picked up by Amazon Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine in 2019, the 10-episode limited series almost didn’t see the light of day when the COVID-19 pandemic halted production in 2019. Nearly four years later, it has finally premiered on Prime Video.

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six recounts the meteoric rise of the biggest rock n’ roll band of the 1970s, how they came to be, and the behind-the-scenes moments that ultimately led to their historic downfall. The show, like the novel, is told through the oral history of individual interviews with each bandmate. In the 20 years since they broke up, no one’s ever known why Daisy Jones & The Six separated. That is, until now.

If any good came out of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the opportunity for the cast to hone their musical craft during the show’s extended period of downtime. Early on, it was decided that there would be no dubbing, meaning everyone had to learn to play their respective musical instruments convincingly, even singing.

Riley Keough, who plays the titular character Daisy Jones and who also just so happens to be the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, opened up that she’d never sung formally prior to the show. A couple of shower sessions here and there, but nothing official. The same goes for Sam Claflin who plays Billy Dunne. Impressively, Daisy Jones & The Six has been largely praised for its phenomenal soundtrack since its premiere. In fact, the show’s fictional album Aurora was released on Prime Music and even hit number one on the U.S. iTunes charts in the days leading up to its premiere.

Now that Daisy Jones & The Six is out in the world, it’s time to figure out when exactly each of the 10 episodes air. After all, we didn’t wait this long just to miss the dang thing.

The full release schedule for Daisy Jones & The Six

Each episode of Daisy Jones is stylistically referred to as a track, and each are titled with names that correspond to the events of that episode, not the show’s actual 10-track album. On Friday, March 3, the first three episodes — tracks one, two, and three — all officially premiered on Prime Video.

Below is the full list of when each episode of Daisy Jones premieres. Prime Video historically releases new episodes at midnight GMT, which is 7 pm EP/4 pm PT.