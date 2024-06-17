When does episode 3 of ‘Who Killed WCW?’ release?

A gripping examination of the fall of World Championship Wrestling is finally available to view on Vice TV, which debuted Who Killed WCW? on June 4, 2024.

Recommended Videos

The series, directed by Howard Shefman, was popular the moment it landed on the streaming service, and with each episode it lures in fresh viewers. It starts from the organization’s low point, just ahead of WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff’s rise, and follows the once-popular professional wrestling staple through its rapid ascension and even faster fall.

Two episodes of the series are already available to enjoy on Vice TV and Apple TV Plus, but wrestling fans are already eager for more. More is on the way, and soon, so clear your schedules for episode 3, titled “New Blood.”

Who Killed WCW? has plenty of story to tell, and it aims to deliver that story via captivating 44-minute episodes that slowly dig their way through the gritty details behind a behemoth’s demise. Starting with Eric Bischoff’s earliest days at the head of the WCW, his winning collaboration with Hulk Hogan, the series will eventually take us through the tragic decline of the only real competition for the WWE.

The first two episodes covered Bischoff’s takeover, the unmatched decision to partner with Hulk Hogan, and those fleeting early days of mass popularity. They’ve even taken viewers through the start of shaky territory, as the show’s biggest stars stopped putting WCW ahead of their own interests, and episode 3 is poised to continue the saga with the hiring of WWF writer Vince Russo, and the start of the end for WCW.

Vice TV is releasing fresh episodes of Who Killed WCW? on Tuesdays for viewers to enjoy, where episode 3 will join its predecessors on June 18. It’ll come available for streaming at 10pm via the streamer, and it can likewise be enjoyed on Apple TV Plus by anyone with a subscription to Vice TV.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy