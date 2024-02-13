When does Lexi Young go home on ‘The Bachelor?’

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor. Scroll at your own risk…

Recommended Videos

Opening up about her battle with endometriosis during her one-on-one date with Joey Graziadei in episode 4, it is clear that Lexi Young has a heart of gold, growing the duo’s connection deeper and deeper and leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: Could digital strategist Lexi be the perfect match (no pun intended) for tennis professional Joey?

Embarking on a one-on-one date in Malta together — where they hung out with the locals and explored the landmarks — it is clear that Joey is head over heels for Lexi, sharing with the camera that it felt like he was on a date with his girlfriend that day. Because of this, avid The Bachelor viewers have started to wonder whether or not Lexi wins the hit competition show, outlasting the other 15 women and stealing the heart of the oh-so hunky Joey in the end.

Fortunately, we got you covered. To find out where Lexi Young finishes on The Bachelor season 28, just keep scrolling…

Lexi Young self-eliminates from The Bachelor season 28

Image via ABC

According to Reality Steve, sometime before the sixth rose ceremony of the season — which will take place in Montreal, Canada — Lexi self-eliminates from the beloved competition series, leaving those who have been keeping up with season 28 of The Bachelor with just one burning question: Why?

The Bachelor Nation encyclopedia elaborated, “Apparently their timelines of marriage and kids didn’t align, so she left. I’m not sure exactly whose timeline is what. All I heard was this had to do with their timelines not meshing.” Could this have anything to do with her battle with endometriosis?

However her untimely exit unfolds, we cannot be only ones who think Lexi radiates major Bachelorette energy. We would not be surprised if she returned as the lead of season 21 of The Bachelorette, but we will just have to wait and see how things play out…

Since it is not Lexi, to find out for yourself which one of the other 14 women is endgame for Joey — securing the final rose of season 28, as well as a Neil Lane sparkler — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

According to Reality Steve, It is going to be jam-packed with juicy drama from here on out, and we seriously cannot contain our excitement!