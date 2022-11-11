When does Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 come out?

Fans are excitedly waiting for Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 to hit screens. The first half of the series streamed on Netflix in June of this year, meaning fans have had to wait several months to see the thrilling conclusion.

Netflix has now confirmed when fans can dive back into the exciting story.

What is the plot of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area

The second series in the Money Heist franchise, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, is both a remake and a spin-off of the original Spanish show, La casa de papel. Directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, the series follows The Professor as he attempts to pull off a daring heist in a unified Korea. This heist is inspired by the Spanish heists, but with several massive differences that sometimes make life harder for the team.

The heist team breaks into the mint of unified Korea and takes several hostages, forcing the police to act with care if they want to stop the robbers and save the hostages. Each member of the heist crew has vastly different personalities, skills, and histories. These differences frequently cause the group to clash, putting the whole operation at risk of failure, something that is made worse by the odd and unexpected situations the group keeps getting thrown into.

When the show was announced, Netflix described the show by saying:

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area narrates a genius strategist and his talented crew – composed of top-class thieves – attempting to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula. The story portrays unexpected twists and turns as the crew stage a hostage while facing inexplicable challenges. All eyes are focused on the background and definition behind the title Joint Economic Area.

When is Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 launching?

Thankfully fans of Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area won’t need to wait much longer to see how the story ends, with Netflix confirming that the second part will arrive on the platform on December 6th, 2022.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 premieres December 9 pic.twitter.com/mpzlRYUbow — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2022

Based on previous reports, this second part will contain six episodes, meaning that the show has 12 episodes overall. Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Part 2 will be exclusive to Netflix, meaning you will need to subscribe to the platform to watch it.